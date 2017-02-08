Monaco beat Montpellier 2-1, PSG grab late win over Lille

Paris St Germain's Hatem Ben Arfa (L) in action with Lille's Xeka

Ligue 1 leaders Monaco won 2-1 at Montpellier on Tuesday while second-placed Paris St Germain snatched a last-gasp winner to edge Lille by the same scoreline after goalkeeper Alphonse Areola’s error looked to have cost them victory.

Monaco raced into a two-goal lead after 20 minutes with Kamil Glik’s header, after Geoffrey Jourdren’s mistake, and a strike by teenage forward Kylian Mbappe before the hosts got one back soon after halftime through 39-year-old Hilton’s header.

Monaco had defender Jemerson dismissed in the 88th minute but held on to reach 55 points after 24 matches, three clear of PSG who kept pace when substitute Lucas Moura tapped home after Vincent Enyeama parried Edinson Cavani’s shot into his path.

Lille’s admirable defensive resolve was broken by PSG in the 70th minute when Uruguay international Cavani shouldered the ball home after a free kick was deflected into his path.

Nicolas De Preville equalised for the visitors 16 minutes later after Areola tried to dribble out of trouble and was dispossessed. The 23-year-old keeper was the most relieved man in the stadium when Lucas scored two minutes into added time.

