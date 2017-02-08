Palace reaffirms ‘excellent’ relations with Moscow

President Nicos Anastasiades on Wednesday briefed Russian Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy on the latest developments on the Cyprus problem during a meeting at the presidential palace.

During the meeting, Anastasiades thanked Russia for its principled position on the Cyprus problem, as well as for its readiness to contribute positively to efforts to achieve a solution without the presence of any anachronistic guarantees, an official announcement said.

“Within this framework, the President of the Republic also reaffirmed the excellent relations between the government and the ambassador of the Russian Federation and praised his positive role through his support in the efforts to find a [settlement] solution, as well as through the expansion and strengthening of the cooperation between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation in bilateral fields of cooperation,” it said.

Following the meeting, Osadchiy reiterated that Russia supported a Cyprus settlement as quickly as possible. “We are ready to support the two sides in these efforts, we are by your side,” he said.

The ambassador refrained, when asked by members of the press, from commenting on reports abroad which suggested that Moscow was not keen on a political settlement in Cyprus and that Russia was trying to influence the process.

He said that during the meeting, the president expressed his full trust in him.

Asked whether the members of the Security Council should be present at a new Conference on Cyprus, Osadchiy said that it would be beneficial if the members of the Security Council were to take part in these efforts but that this depended on the two sides.