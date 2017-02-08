The Cyprus Women’s Lobby will continue to work towards gender equality and promote women’s human rights on Saturday during the event One Billion Rising.

From noon until 3pm at Eleftheria square in Nicosia, the organisation and a number of NGOs will come together to fight against the sexual exploitation of women.

One in three women across the world will be beaten or raped during her lifetime. That is one billion women and girls. Across the world on Saturday, 120 countries will stand up for women’s rights, support victims, inform the public and hopefully bring those who are guilty to justice.

The event in Nicosia is not only being held as a means of raising awareness but also as a celebration of women with dancing.

Everyone is welcome to join the event and the cause to decrease the statistics.

One Billion Rising 2017

Event against the exploitation of women. February 11. Faneromeni Square, Nicosia. 12pm-3pm. Tel: 22-842034