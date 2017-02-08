Speculation about UN Chief visit to Turkey

The United Nations cannot confirm reports in the Turkish press that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres plans to visit Turkey on Friday, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Asked to confirm reports of the visit in the Turkish press, Dujarric said “the answer is no, I cannot confirm”.

But, he added, “we may have some announcements on travels in the days ahead”.

Press reports in Turkey on Tuesday said Guterres planned to visit Turkey on Friday to meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with the Cyprus problem topping the meeting’s agenda.

If confirmed, the meeting would follow contacts the Secretary-General’s special envoy to Cyprus, Espen Barth Eide, had on Tuesday and Wednesday with top government officials, including foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

On the Yildirim meeting, Anadolu news agency cited sources saying the PM reaffirmed Turkey’s determination for a just, viable, and comprehensive solution, “in line with the stance they took in the Geneva conference on Cyprus” last month.

The same sources, the agency said, claimed that Yildirim assured Eide that Turkey would continue to contribute constructively to the process, and expressed the hope that the ongoing talks in Cyprus produced progress.

Eide’s meetings in Turkey followed a marathon meeting he had with Greek foreign minister Nicos Kotzias last week in Athens.

As a re-convening of the conference on Cyprus is set for March, Eide has undertaken a round of consultations with Cyprus’ three guarantor powers – Greece, Turkey, and the United Kingdom – in search of a compromise on the thorny issues of security and guarantees, a task made more difficult by the tension between Greece and Turkey in the Aegean.

The Cyprus and Greece governments have stated their strong opposition to Turkish troops being stationed on the island after a settlement, while Turkish Cypriots and Turkey insist on the nominal presence of Turkish army. The two sides’ positions are similarly divergent on the issue of guarantees. Britain has repeatedly said it would accept arrangement agreed between the parties.

Meanwhile, a call between President Donald Trump and Erdogan late on Tuesday served to reaffirm “US support to Turkey as a strategic partner and Nato ally”, according to a White House statement. The two leaders also talked about the “close, long-standing relationship” between their countries and their “shared commitment to combatting terrorism in all its forms”.