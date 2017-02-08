Our View: Pafos2017 must show open society does not place limits on artistic expression

We hope the organisers of the Planites exhibition held as part of the Pafos2017 events will not give in to pressure and have the drawing depicting the statue of Makarios flanked by a nude Aphrodite while the country is in flames removed. Such a decision would be very embarrassing not just for the European Capital of Culture but for all of Cyprus.

The curator of the exhibition, Elena Parpa, was surprised by the hostile reaction and told the Cyprus Mail: “Society has reached a point, I thought, where we could face history and all of its traumas and openly discuss experiences away from the historical narrative of both sides. It seems as if there is still a way to go to work through it.” Visitors to the exhibition had expressed their dislike for the drawing, said Parpa, indicating that it was not just organisations engaging in the worship of Makarios that took offence.

Given that the idolising of Makarios ended a long time ago, we suspect that the reaction is politically motivated and not driven by any desire to protect his name and standing 40 years after his death. The drawing was by a young Turkish Cypriot who was showing the mass movement of Turkish Cypriots out of Paphos in 1974, an operation which was codenamed Aphrodite1 and Aphrodite 2, hence the two Aphrodites flanking Makarios. Some people, it appears, cannot tolerate a Turkish Cypriot freely expressing her version of history in art.

The head of the Archbishop Makarios Historical Cultural Centre said that “we do not consider the symbolism at all accidental. The artist’s attempt at deconstructing Ethnarch Makarios is obvious.” Is the deconstructing of Makarios against any law? Are there restrictions on the freedom of expression in a democratic country? Do artists have to interpret history in a way approved by the authorities?

The curator of the exhibition, thankfully, did not seem to think so and warned that it would be a big mistake to remove the piece of art from the exhibition because of the disapproval of some illiberal individuals. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but to remove the work from the exhibition, especially when Paphos is the cultural capital of Europe which protects the freedom of art would be mistake.” It would also be very embarrassing after all the speeches made at the opening ceremony of Pafos2017 about cultural bridges and the acceptance of different cultures.

Mayor Phedonas Phedonos’ boast about the town’s “acceptance of other cultures and diversity, demonstrating the importance of an open society” would have a hollow ring if organisers of the exhibition gave in to pressure from the hagiographers of Makarios. An open society does not place any limits on artistic expression.