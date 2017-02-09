Bar review: Rum Tree, Larnaca

It seems as though a new place opens up every week in Larnaca, and at times it can become a tough job keeping up with them all. Fewer and fewer however, are deciding to set up shop on and around the famous Phinikoudes strip.

One bar aiming to reshape the trend is Rum Tree, a relatively new establishment in the area which has made a great early impression due to its attention to high quality rum concoctions and pleasant atmosphere.

Located very close to the start of the iconic strip, it enjoys an exclusive part of town which it is slowly reviving. Its outdoor patio provides an ideal setting for an evening drink with friends, with its low lighting, wooden interior and now, during the colder months, heating across the room.

The bar area has the appearance of an old beach shack – an all-wooden creation with a very minimalist look and with its various rums spread across the shelves. The seating area is made up of simple wooden chairs and tables close together while there is also plenty of space to stand.

As you may have guessed by the name, the bar specialises in rum drinks, with some of the finest quality rum in town. There is a real attention to detail when it comes to the preparation of the drinks and the bar staff are keen to offer their suggestions.

The menu is rum-dominated, with 15 out of the 20 or so cocktails prepared with one of its various rums. However there are also some good gin, vodka and whiskey options to choose from.

There is an extremely warm atmosphere with soft music playing over the top which adds to the ambience, and enough space to cater for its growing popularity.

On some occasions, there are live music events which provide a unique feeling to Larnaca’s nightlife. In particular, jazz and swing nights which seem to fit perfectly with the general theme of the bar. Weekends can often be very busy so it is worth going slightly earlier than usual to get a spot.

Rum Tree

Where: Leoforos Athinon, Plateia Evropi, Larnaca

When: 7pm-12pm

Contact: www.facebook.com/BarRumTree