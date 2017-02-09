BoC ‘Best Bank for Private Banking’ for second consecutive year

Bank of Cyprus has been named the Best Bank for Private Banking on the island for the second consecutive year by international magazine Euromoney.

According to a news release, the award confirms the high quality of Private Banking services offered by the International Banking, Wealth & Markets Division of the Bank of Cyprus.

It also confirms the lender’s successful strategy in offering bespoke solutions and integrated products and services in the area of wealth management.

The significance of the award for the Bank of Cyprus lies mainly in the fact that it is the result of a survey amongst customers who are asked to evaluate the banking, investment, and wider wealth management services offered to them.

The award for Best Bank for Private Banking is presented by Euromoney, following an independent analysis of financial institutions offering high quality of customer service, specialised knowledge, and high-value services to high net worth individuals.