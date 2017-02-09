Concerns over abolition of Aids fund

Although the state fund to help Aids patients will be abolished, the health ministry will still have an annual budget for Aids treatment, MPs heard on Thursday.

The House health committee discussed on Thursday the bill to abolish the Aids fund, which was approved by the cabinet last March. The abolition of the fund is one of several the government wishes to abolish to reduce their total number at the suggestion of the state treasury, MPs heard.

Health ministry official, Louis Droushiotis, told MPs that winding down the Aids fund is a matter of procedure only as there are provisions for the fund’s budget in the annual ministry budget.

The fund’s budget will not be abolished, Droushiotis said, and the government will continue to contribute.

Main opposition Akel’s deputies however, expressed concerns over the abolition of the fund. MPs said that the labour minister, Zeta Emilianidou, had informed them in December that Aids patients would continue to receive financial aid on the basis of the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) and could also be eligible for additional aid after assessment of their condition.

“Aids patients risk being left exposed if no aid criteria are set,” Akel MP Skevi Koukouma said.

Giorgos Georgiou too expressed his concern over the abolition of the Aids fund, as the government, he said, “dissolves the already degraded support to carriers and patients, and refers to the provisions of the GMI”.

He called for the introduction of a new action plan “with multifaceted policies to support people with HIV”.