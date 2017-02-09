Elderly couple injured in car crash

An elderly couple was seriously injured in a road accident late on Wednesday evening in Paphos.

At around 11pm a car driven by a 45-year-old resident of Neo Chorio collided with the vehicle in which the couple, both 74, were travelling on the Chlorakas to Paphos road.

The injured couple were taken to Paphos General Hospital where it was found that the man had a fractured ankle, head and abdominal injuries and the woman also suffered injuries to her head and abdomen.

The 45-year-old driver, who was not injured, was tested for alcohol with a result of 75μg, making him more than three times over the limit of 22μg.