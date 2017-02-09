Erotokritou faces wide range of punishments

Former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou, lawyers Andreas Kyrpizoglou and Panayiotis Neocleous, and the Andreas Neocleous & Co LLC law firm, who were found guilty of conspiracy on Wednesday, may face disciplinary punishment after sentencing by the court.

Erotokritou was found guilty of corruption, bribery, abuse of power, and conspiracy. Panayiotis Neocleous and the law firm were handed a guilty verdict on charges of conspiracy, corruption, and bribery, while Kyprizoglou was found guilty of conspiracy.

The maximum penalty facing Erotokritou and Neocleous is seven years in prison, the minimum being a suspended sentence. Kyprizoglou is looking at a maximum five years. The law firm is subject to a fine that cannot exceed €100,000.

The court will hand down sentences after defence lawyers have had the chance to make their case for mitigation on February 17, at which point a new date will be set for sentencing.

“And then, it is an absolute certainty that the verdicts will be appealed,” lawyer Achilleas Emilianides told the state broadcaster on Thursday.

But in addition to the court’s sentence, the four may face disciplinary punishment by the Cyprus Bar Association’s disciplinary council.

Such punishment could include a fine and the suspension of the licence to practise law.

Once sentences have been passed, the bar association will be officially notified, and the disciplinary council will start the process against the four.

By law, if a lawyer is convicted in any court for any criminal offence, which, in the disciplinary council’s view, is of moral turpitude, or if the lawyer is guilty of conduct unbecoming or has breached professional ethics, he or she may be subject to a range of punishment options.

The council may order that the lawyer be disbarred, temporarily suspend his or her licence, or impose a fine up to €20,000.

Lighter punishments include a warning or citation and payment of the council’s expenses for the case in question.

Disciplinary hearings can be initiated by the council itself, the attorney-general, any court, the Cyprus bar association’s board, or any individual at the discretion of the disciplinary council.

The disciplinary council comprises the attorney-general as chairman, the head of the Cyprus bar association, and five lawyers elected every three years in a general assembly of the bar association.

But Attorney-General Costas Clerides is expected to sit this one out, since he was the one who ordered the prosecution of all four and might carry personal bias.

In addition to Doros Ioannides, head of the bar association, the council consists of lawyers Yiorgos Michanikos, Gavrilis Ambizas, Ikaros Typografos, Maria Charalambidou, and Morfini Kyprianidou.

The council’s rulings are bestowed the power of a court order.