No new conference before mid-March, president warns (Updated)

A new Conference on Cyprus will not be held before March 13, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Thursday.

Anastasiades was speaking on his return to the presidential palace after meeting Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

“The two negotiators have prepared details on the convergences and deviations. Based on this preparation we have started the dialogue to see how the differences can be converted to convergences,” he said.

Anastasiades said at their meeting, the leaders had started with the issue of governance. “I should say that there was a relative progress, but certainly there remains much work to be done,” he said.

He said discussions in coming meetings would be a crossover between various chapters to achieve the maximum possible convergence before the Conference on Cyprus.

Asked if the leaders had been briefed by UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide on his recent meetings in Athens and Ankara, Anastasiades said there had been discussion on that. “We have a picture,” he said.

“The general picture is that it is the intention of the parties to reach a solution the soonest possible.”

Turkey’s demand that the four EU freedoms be granted to Turkish nationals, was not on the table, the president said.

Asked about a date for the new Cyprus conference, Anastasiades said: “It will be possible after 13 March.”

The Turkish press reported Eide as saying on Thursday that increased tensions between Greece and Turkey were causing difficulties.

Following two days of talks in Ankara, Eide reportedly told Turkish Habertürk television that a solution was possible and the leaders had reached a point they had not reached before but the support of the guarantor countries was necessary.

“The increased tension during the last days and weeks has made my work difficult. I wish it did not exist but we want to have a platform where Turkey and Greece could cooperate without been negatively affected by the Cyprus problem,” Eide said.

He said this could help towards having good results at the Cyprus negotiations and a positive impact in the region of Eastern Mediterranean.

Referring further to the negotiations, he said that during his visit to Turkey they had the opportunity to put all the issues at the table and seek answers to questions regarding the status and the guarantor powers in Cyprus.

“I believe that we can find a middle road. Negotiations showed to me that this is possible. A solution that the two sides would feel that are not threatened is possible,” he said.

He added that they were trying to approach the issue of security from a different point of view which would safeguard the present and future.

“We want a solution for both communities to be co-owners of the state,” he said.

Eide referred to four levels regarding the efforts for the solution: the solution itself, and the quality of the solution; the solution regarding inter-security and the safeguarding of the application of the solution and the foreign security of Cyprus.

He said it was not possible to say what results could be reached at this point but added that “one has to be creative and think outside of the box” in order to meet the needs of the two communities.

This involved making the Turkish Cypriot community feel that it was politically equal despite being smaller numerically while at the same time making sure this is done in a way that will also satisfy the Greek Cypriot side.

Eide said that the maps submitted by the two sides were very close to each other. He also said that this issue has been transformed into something that could be solved. “Since the two sides committed to their people that they will do anything possible for the establishment of a united state, which was a dream of years for many people and a development that will be positive for the people of Cyprus, then I think that a solution will be reached,” Eide said adding that he is “realistically optimistic”.

“If there is a will there will be a way,” he added. “Both leaders want the solution and share a common dream. This is a solution written by the Cypriots themselves. The UN does not want to write the solution for them. This is a mistake we committed in the past.”