Increased dust levels in atmosphere

The labour inspection department issued a warning on Thursday over increased dust in the atmosphere.

Due to the small size of the airborne particles, the public, especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and people with health problems, are advised to avoid venturing outside until the phenomenon subsidies. Employers are also urged to take measures to protect employees working outdoors.

At 8am average hourly concentrations of respirable particulate matter with a diameter less than 10 microns (PM10) in the atmosphere was between 51mg and 121mg (micrograms per cubic metre). It is estimated that the average over a 24-hour period will exceed the 50mg as set in the relevant legislation. The 24-hour average for Wednesday ranged between 43mg and 69mg.

More information: www.airquality.gov.cy and the app ‘Air Quality Cyprus’, which can be installed for free on mobile phones from Google Play. At present this application is only compatible with mobile phones running Android.