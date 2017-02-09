Justice delivered

THE Nicosia Criminal Court handed its verdict on Wednesday and found Rikkos Erotokritou, the ex-deputy attorney-general, guilty of bribery, conspiracy to defraud and conspiracy to subvert the course of justice.

Andreas Kyprizoglou, Erotokritou’s ex-partner was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud. Panayiotis Neocleous and the law firm of Andreas Neocleous & Co LLC were found guilty of bribery, conspiracy and corruption.

Out of sheer curiosity, soon after the court’s verdict, I visited the internet site of the firm. The slogans, which were being flashed out against beautiful landscape photographs, were: ‘Managing Risk’, ‘A Helping Hand’ and ‘Opening New Opportunities.

All of a sudden, these slogans acquired a new embarrassing content. Then, the firm was rated on a score card as ‘the top legal firm in Cyprus’ followed, at a fair distance, by a handful of other legal firms. This was also embarrassing.

The mere thought that those, who have set out to pursue a career aiming at protecting clients, were proving to be imposters made me feel sick and disgusted.

Unfortunately, over the past 50 years, many legal and accounting firms have set goals that were alien to client service. Growth, dominance and profit generation became the most eagerly pursued targets.

The spirit “gentlemanship” that was the cornerstone of all the professions in the past had completely evaporated and had been replaced by a ruthless drive for growth and dominance. Admittedly, this phenomenon was imported into Cyprus. Nevertheless, many Cypriot professionals readily embraced this new attitude and approach.

At some stage, the professions realised that these novelties were bound to cause accidents. It was at that stage that the concept of the “supervisory authorities” and of “compliance through the completion of check-lists” were conceived; not because anyone believed that such measures would avert the consequences of the irresponsible behaviour of those serving the professions but, merely, to be able to argue that something was done to avert catastrophe.

Of course, catastrophe did strike from time to time. One such occasion was the collapse of the mighty Arthur Andersen, a few years ago. Nearer home, catastrophe did strike in 2013 when the Cypriot banking system collapsed. Many lawyers, accountants and other professionals were involved in the process. Their amorality made them accomplices to the crimes that were committed in that process.

Unfortunately, gathering all the proof needed to convict the perpetrators of crimes in a criminal court of justice is, rightly, a difficult task. I say “rightly” because it is more important not to convict an innocent person and less important to prevent a guilty person from getting away.

In the Erotokritou/Neocleous case, the attorney-general and his team have done a good job, under adverse conditions. In my opinion, they deserve public praise.

The beauty of a truly democratic system of government is that it is self-corrective and self-disciplined. The time-honoured process of catharsis has, at last, worked.