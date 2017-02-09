New meeting of leaders on Thursday

President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci continue their meetings on Thursday in the context of the ongoing UN-led peace talks to reunite the island.

The two chief negotiators Andreas Mavroyiannis and Ozdil Nami will present the leaders details on the pending issues of the chapters discussed at the talks on the Cyprus problem, and the two leaders will decide on how to proceed with the discussion of these issues. A source said the aim is to minimise the differences and achieve co-understanding.

As regards the discussion of security and guarantees, the source said a brainstorming session is expected to take place between the leaders during their talks in Nicosia with a view to the continuation of the Conference on Cyprus at the political level, expected to take place in March.

