Paphos most expensive place to shop, survey reveals

A consumer price survey released on Thursday showed that the cheapest supermarket for a basket of 98 goods in Nicosia was Ioannides supermarket at €232.95 with Athienitis coming in a close second at €238.55.

The survey from the consumer protection service of the commerce ministry covered supermarkets in all districts but different numbers of items were used in each area making an overall comparison more difficult.

In Nicosia 98 items were covered and were most expensive at Metro supermarket at €291.76, almost €60 more than the cheapest. In the middle were Debenhams €261.75, Carrefour €263.01 and Alfa Mega €267.29.

Inspectors checked 132 items in the Limassol area. Lyssiotis supermarket came out cheapest at €343.83 with Debenhams the most expensive at €389.45.

It appears Paphians are paying through the nose. For 94 items, Alfa Mega was cheapest at €256.56 but when compared to Nicosia where 98 items were covered, it out-cost the two cheapest supermarkets in the capital.

The most expensive supermarket in Paphos was Debenhams for the 94 items at €282.87. Larnaca shoppers can buy 127 items – 33 more – for almost the same price at Stelios supermarket totting up to €295.07. Most expensive in Larnaca was Carrefour at €343.96 for the 127 items.

The consumer service said it was cautious in comparing prices in different areas due to varying brands stocked in supermarkets across the four main districts. The information should be used as a general guide and not gospel, it said.