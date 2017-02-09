Rainfall and hail close Nicosia road (Updated)

Due to the heavy rainfall and the build-up of runoff water, the road from the GSP stadium to the ‘Orphanides’ traffic lights in Strovolos, Nicosia, have been closed to traffic for all vehicles, the police said on Thursday afternoon.

Also closed to traffic was the bridge over the Pedieos river in Strovolos.

Police were urging motorists to be extra cautious and avoid speeding, particularly while travelling in the Anthoupolis, Lakatamia and Kokkinotrimithia areas.

Tseri Avenue near the Lakatamia military airfield, and roads in the K Cineplex area in Archangelos, have become particularly dangerous.

“Drivers are urged to be especially careful, drive at low speed, to turn the headlights of their vehicles on, and keep distance from vehicles ahead,” a police statement said.

Lakatamia municipality announced that its offices would remain open to address problems caused from the hailstorm in the area.

“Due to the natural disaster, many problems have occurred on the road network and in homes in our municipality,” an announcement said.

It added that area residents may call 22 364000, 22 364100 and 22 364081 to report any problems.