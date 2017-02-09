Stunning goals give Leicester extra-time win over Derby

Leicester City's Demarai Gray makes sure of his teams passage into the next round with a third goal

Leicester City scored two stunning goals in extra time through Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray to reach the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over second tier Derby County in a replay on Wednesday.

The victory came as a minor relief for champions Leicester who are one point above the Premier League relegation zone after failing to win a league game this year.

Ndidi, a January signing from Racing Genk, put Leicester 2-1 ahead with a powerful run and bullet finish four minutes after being introduced at the end of normal time and Gray slalomed through the Derby defence to rubber-stamp Leicester’s progress.

Leicester had taken the lead a minute after halftime when Andy King headed home from close range, but Derby clawed their way back when Abdoul Camara’s free kick took a wicked deflection on its way into the net.

Leicester, who along with Derby fielded a largely second-string side, visit third-tier Millwall in the last 16 on Feb. 18.

