February 9th, 2017 News in Brief 0 comments

Visit by British defence minister

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon will on Friday pay an official visit to Cyprus at the invitation of his Cypriot counterpart Christoforos Fokaides.
According to an official press release, this will be the first official visit of a British defence secretary to Cyprus.
The two ministers will hold a face-to-face meeting, followed by consultations with the participation of delegations from both countries.
Later the British official will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades.
During Fallon’s visit, the two countries will sign a programme for bilateral military cooperation.

(CNA)

 

