British MPs visit, hope for smooth Brexit

BRITISH deputies, members of the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) for Cyprus in the House of Commons, who are on the island for contacts with Cypriot officials, had a number of meetings with House committees on Friday.

House Speaker Demetris Syllouris welcomed the APPG delegation, which was also received earlier in the day by President Nicos Anastasiades.

The British officials also attended the deliberations of the plenary of the legislative body.

Syllouris extended the Cypriot parliament’s gratitude to British deputies, for their support for justice in Cyprus and liberation from the Turkish occupation since 1974 and expressed the wish that relations between the two parliaments would be further enhanced.

The British delegation, chaired by Sir Roger Gale, includes David Burrows, Theresa Villiers, Steven Hepburn, Mathrew Offord and Stephen Paterson, as well as Baroness Massey from the House of Lords.

They also had a meeting with the House Standing Committee on Foreign and European Affairs, where they discussed, among others, the latest developments in the Cyprus talks.

During the meeting, both sides said they wished that Britain’s exit from the EU would be as smooth as possible and that bilateral relations as well as relations between the two parliaments are further strengthened.

The British delegation also met with members of the House committee on refugees. The head of the committee, Skevi Koukouma, called on the British delegation to contribute so that access to British military archives is allowed, in an effort to find information on missing persons and burial sites.

Koukouma informed the delegation on the destruction by Turkey of the cultural heritage in the north, and asked the British deputies to continue their support of efforts to put a stop to it.