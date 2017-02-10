Euromoney – Private Banking Survey Awards 2017

Bank of Cyprus receives for the second consecutive year the Best Bank for Private Banking award in 2017

Bank of Cyprus has been named as the Best Bank for Private Banking in Cyprus by the internationally reputable magazine Euromoney, for the second consecutive year.

The award confirms the high quality of Private Banking services offered by the International Banking, Wealth & Markets Division of the Bank of Cyprus. It also confirms the successful strategy of the Bank in offering bespoke solutions and integrated products and services in the area of wealth management.

The significance of the award for the Bank of Cyprus lies mainly in the fact that it is the result of a survey amongst customers who are asked to evaluate the banking, investment and wider wealth management services offered to them.

The award for Best Bank for Private Banking is presented by the internationally reputable magazine Euromoney, following an independent analysis of financial institutions offering high quality of customer service, specialised knowledge and high-value services to high net worth individuals.

