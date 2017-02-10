Ex-convict Yiouroukkis dies

FORMER convict Andreas Aristodimou, aka Yiouroukkis, the longest-serving convict in Nicosia’s Central Prison, died early Friday at the age of 55.

Aristodimou, who was sentenced to life imprisonment at the age of 24 for killing Maria Teloni in 1987 and Artin Bahadourian in 1986, became the first lifer to be released on parole in 2012, after spending 26 years in jail.

He had spent the last year of his life in hospital due to illness. Aristodimou had said back in 2012 that he was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and despite having an operation, his condition was deemed as irreversible.