Football tryouts at the Grammar School

Arsenal Soccer School Cyprus, being the exclusive partner of the Deftera-based private school, offers one full scholarship

Tryout time for a spot in the Nicosia Grammar School’s sports programme for the 2017-2018 school year is fast approaching. Interested pupils (born in 2005) will participate in the Grammar School’s annual tryouts, scheduled for Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 3pm, at the school’s state-of-the-art facilities in Deftera.

In addition to the March 4 tryouts, young footballers wishing to join the Grammar School’s sports programme must sit the school’s entrance exams on Monday, March 13. This is because the school has set the admission bar very high, since good academic performance is a key requirement to admission.

Second year

The Nicosia Grammar School’s newfound sports programme was inaugurated in September 2016, in exclusive collaboration with Arsenal Soccer School Cyprus. The programme is aimed at talented footballers, who are offered the opportunity to add morning sessions to their football training, in parallel with their studies and afternoon team training.

The programme’s first year was a great success, since the targeted number of enrolments was achieved, while academic and football performance is very satisfactory. Pupils are entitled to join the sports programme until graduation, with four training sessions per week focusing on technical aspects and individual specialisation, while also including seminars and speeches, go through fitness testing, and support by sports psychologists.

This season’s Nicosia Grammar School’s football programme will continue to be led by Arsenal Soccer School Cyprus’ technical director, Ara Petrosian.

Full scholarship

A key aspect of the Grammar School’s cooperation with Arsenal Cyprus is the fact that the ‘Gunners’’ official academy in Cyprus will offer one full scholarship, with the winner decided on football and academic performance.

Limited spots

Arsenal Soccer School Cyprus chief Charalambos Spyrou commented on the upcoming tryouts to join the sports programme.

“Our first year of collaboration with the Grammar School was deemed a great success, and so we expect even greater participation in the new season,” he said.

“But even though we expect increased interest, we keep the number of available spots limited, because we want to maintain the high standard of athletic and academic performance. The latter especially is something very important to all of us who work for the Grammar School’s sports programme.”

It must be noted that this academic year (2017-2018) the Grammar School’s sports programme will feature for the first time swimming and basketball departments.

For more information on the Nicosia Grammar School’s sports programme please call 22695695 or email info@grammarschool.ac.cy