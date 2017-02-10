‘No date yet’ for Cyprus conference, says Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that no date has been set yet for the international conference on Cyprus in Geneva, but that he is optimistic that efforts will continue at the highest level and will enable significant progress.

Speaking during a press conference in Istanbul with Turkish Prime Minister, Binali Yildirim, Guterres said he is neither optimistic, nor pessimistic. He expressed his determination however, to do all he can for a settlement solution of the Cyprus problem.

In his turn, Yildirim said that as regards the Cyprus problem, Turkey has pursued a constructive approach for a positive outcome and will continue to do so. We expect that there will be a solution in which the Turkish Cypriots will feel safe, he said. He added that a just solution is necessary.

Guterres arrived on Friday in Istanbul, which is the first leg of his trip to the region. He has had talks with Yildirim, in the presence of the delegations of both sides.

According to a Turkish official, a bilateral meeting between Guterres and Yildirim, which was scheduled to take place on Friday, was postponed for Saturday. He is also expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The reason for this is, according to the Prime Minister’s office, Yildirim’s late arrival in Istanbul.

Guterres’ visit also includes Saudi Arabia, the Gulf countries and Egypt, before he heads to Germany for more meetings.

Earlier on Friday, Cyprus Government Spokesman Nikos Christodoulides had described Guterres’ visit to Turkey as ‘important’, noting that it takes place within the framework of the Secretary-General’s desire to play a more active role in the process for a Cyprus settlement and other issues of concern for the UN.