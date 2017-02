Police arrested two people in connection with illegal entry to the Republic of Cyprus.

Members of the police force stopped a car driven by a 25-year-old man at the Astromeritis crossing point on Thursday.

When they searched the vehicle they found an 18-year-old woman hidden in the back seat under a suitcase and clothes.

Investigations confirmed that the young woman had arrived at Tymbou airport the same day.

Both the driver and his passenger were arrested.