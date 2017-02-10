Training Workshops for Aspiring Entrepreneurs “How to develop a winning business idea”

Centre for Entrepreneurial Development, Alliance, Research (CEDAR) and UCLan Cyprus, the enterprising British University on the island is fostering entrepreneurship through a series of training workshops in the context of the Business Idea Competition 2016-17.

The Business Idea Competition 2016-17 is co-organised with a number of stakeholder organisations active in the promotion of new ventures and innovation, including: Cyprus University of Technology, University of Cyprus, Open University Cyprus, Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Junior Chamber International (Cyprus), Youth Board of Cyprus/ KEPLI, CYBAN, CyRIC, StudentLife, DisruptCyprus.com, INSPIRE, KOGEE-Cyprus Federation of Business and Professional Women, and UK-based EPISTEME and the UK Cyprus Enterprise Council. Award sponsors include KPMG, Gravity, and UCLan Cyprus MBA.

A series of workshops are planned across Cyprus seeking to support, mentor, and advice aspiring entrepreneurs on how to develop and turn their winning entrepreneurial ideas into innovative new businesses. The workshops are scheduled for:

16th February (17:30-19:00) at UCLan Cyprus

21st February (18:00-19:30) at KPMG Nicosia

1st March (18:00-19:30) at Paphos Youth Multicentre

17th March (18:00-19:30) at Cyprus University of Technology, Limassol.

Panikkos Poutziouris, Professor of Entrepreneurship & Family Business and Chair of CEDAR at UCLan Cyprus said: “For one more year the Centre for Entrepreneurial Development, Alliance, Research (CEDAR) in close cooperation with UCLan Cyprus are organizing the Business Idea Competition, which has already been established as one stable paragon of entrepreneurial growth in Cyprus. Alike the previous years, we are expecting aspiring new entrepreneurs to participate vividly in our competition and to present creative new ideas”.

Following the training workshops, individuals or groups interested to participate in the compeition are expected to submit a 2 page business idea proposal by 31st of March, 2017.

For information on the competition and for registration to the workshops, visit the website www.cedar.org.cy/bic/201617 or email as at bic@cedar.org.cy or call at 24694000.