Our View: Erotokritou verdict a victory for an attorney-general who shuns shabby compromise

IT TOOK close to eight hours for the judges of Nicosia criminal court to read out their decision in the case of the former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou who was found guilty on charges of bribery of a public official, conspiracy to defraud and abuse of power. The other three defendants the case, Andreas Kyprizoglu, a partner in Erotokritou’s law firm, lawyer Panayiotis Neocleous and the Andreas Neocleous law office were also found guilty on similar charges.

The decision, which ran to 210 pages, found the testimonies of the defendants, unreliable and vague repeatedly casting doubt over their respective version of events. It also questioned the trustworthiness of two key witnesses for the defence. The judges found the testimony of attorney-general Costas Clerides, who appeared for the prosecution, and President Anastasiades, appearing for the defence as reliable. The pleas for leniency will be heard next Friday.

This was the first ever criminal case in which the President of the Republic appeared as a witness. Although he had come under criticism for appearing for the defence in a criminal case, the president was correct to appear and show that the law applied to everyone. This was necessary given his public falling out with the attorney-general, who had accused the president of interfering in justice, over the Erotokritou case. Anastasiades, at the time, had publicly agreed to Erotokritou’s demand for an investigation into the dealings of Clerides.

The case was a vindication of Clerides, who refused to go for the easy option of dropping the charges against Erotokritou in exchange for his resignation. He was uncompromising, which is exactly how an attorney-general should be. He had identified serious wrongdoing on the part of Erotokritou and pursued the case unwaveringly, showing a healthy disregard for the presidential wishes of some compromise. It is very re-assuring to see that this attorney-general shuns the shabby compromise that is so prevalent in Cyprus.

The actions of Erotokritou that led to him being charged were indicative of the arrogance shown by many politicians who believed they could get away with anything because they were untouchable. This kind of thinking, which is endemic among our political class, was challenged and emphatically defeated by Clerides, who as attorney general has also ensured a former governor of the central bank, a serving mayor, municipal councillors and a political party big-wig were put behind bars. Another mayor and former deputy are also on trial.

It is good to see that our politicians and top officials are no longer untouchable by the law.