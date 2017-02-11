Turkey to hold referendum on presidency on April 16

Turkey to hold referendum on presidency on April 16

If he wins the referendum Turkish President Erdogan could be in power until 2029

Turkey will hold a referendum on April 16 on proposed changes to the constitution that would replace its parliamentary system with the executive presidency sought by Tayyip Erdogan, the head of the High Election Board announced on Saturday.

The proposal would enable the president to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, appoint ministers and top state officials and dissolve parliament, and could see President Erdogan remain in power until 2029.

Erdogan’s supporters see the plans as a guarantee of stability at a time of turmoil in the NATO member state and European Union candidate country. Opponents fear a lurch towards a more authoritarian state.

