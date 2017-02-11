EU’s Juncker doubts bloc will remain united

EU's Juncker doubts bloc will remain united

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in an interview to be aired on Sunday that he doubts the bloc’s remaining 27 members can maintain a united front as they negotiate Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“The other EU 27 don’t know it yet, but the Brits know very well how they can tackle this,” Juncker told Deutschlandfunk radio. “They could promise country A this, country B that and country C something else and the end game is that there is not united European front.”

He added that Britain could not negotiate trade deals as long as it remained a member of the bloc.

