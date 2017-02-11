Ireland crush Italy in bonus-point try fest

February 11th, 2017 Recommended, Rugby, Sport 0 comments

Ireland racked up nine tries as they scored an astonishing 63 points

Ireland recorded their biggest ever Six Nations victory as they smashed Italy 63-10 in Rome on Saturday, running in nine tries and earning the tournament’s first attacking bonus point.

The 2015 champions rebounded from a narrow loss against Scotland last week at Murrayfield and earned their four-try bonus point in barely 30 minutes, with blindside flanker and man-of-the-match CJ Stander scoring the second of three tries.

Substitute winger Craig Gilroy also scored a hat-trick late in the second half, with Irish winger Keith Earls running in two tries and Garry Ringrose also crossing the chalk.

Italy were awarded a penalty try.

