A minute with Emilia Salouta Choreographer Cheerleader of the Cyprus National Basketball Team

Where do you live?

I live in Protaras and Larnaca.

Best childhood memory?

I have lots of wonderful memories of my grandfather’s house by the sea.

Absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

I really like Spanish cuisine and my favourite dish is paella. I don’t eat meat.

What did you have for breakfast?

I prefer a healthy breakfast. Usually, I drink tea and I eat toast, cereal and strawberries.

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect day out?

I am a day person. During the day, I like to have coffee and spend time with my friends. I train too hard because I like dancing, but I always manage to combine flamenco dance and good friends. My usual day includes training by the sea, scheduling the cheerleaders’ programme and practicing the choreography, going to my Dance School for lessons and evening Zumba Fitness classes.

Best book ever read?

Duende by Jason Webster. It’s a journey into the heart of flamenco.

Favourite film of all time?

Dirty Dancing is a film that touched me because of their passion for dance.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

My favourite holiday destination is the Greek islands. My dream trip is an extended visit to the USA.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to all kinds of music. Maybe I listen to a bit more Greek and Spanish music.

What is always in your fridge?

In my fridge, there is always yoghurt and a variety of cheese and vegetables.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

The ideal house for me is a combination of both. I want to be in a crowded area but I also like the countryside.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

With the flamenco dancer Joaquin Cortés. It would be a “dancing evening”.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

If the world is about to end and there is nothing that I can do, I would like to spend my last moments with my family and my beloved persons. Furthermore, I would give myself some time to say a few words like ‘I am sorry’, ‘I miss you’ or ‘I love you’ to those who deserve it.

What is your greatest fear?

If anything bad happens to my family, especially to my child.

Tell me a joke…

When I see lovers’ names carved into a tree I don’t think it’s sweet. I just think it’s surprising how many people bring a knife on a date.