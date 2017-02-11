One Billion Rising in Nicosia

February 11th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

One Billion Rising in Nicosia

One Billion Rising event in Nicosia on Saturday (European Parliament Information Office)

Women, and men, on Saturday assembled at Phaneromeni Square in Nicosia to mark the One Billion Rising global day of action, which this year focused on the exploitation of women, and to harnessing even stronger global solidarity to demand an end to violence in all forms.

The One Billion Rising nametag comes from what organisers say are the one in three women across the world who will be beaten or raped during her lifetime, a total of one billion women and girls.

Women in hundreds of countries across the globe demonstrate every February to show local communities what one billion looks like “and shine a light on the rampant impunity and injustice that survivors most often face”.

One Billion Rising first began in 2013 to advocate against rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation and sex trafficking.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close