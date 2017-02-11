One Billion Rising in Nicosia

Women, and men, on Saturday assembled at Phaneromeni Square in Nicosia to mark the One Billion Rising global day of action, which this year focused on the exploitation of women, and to harnessing even stronger global solidarity to demand an end to violence in all forms.

The One Billion Rising nametag comes from what organisers say are the one in three women across the world who will be beaten or raped during her lifetime, a total of one billion women and girls.

Women in hundreds of countries across the globe demonstrate every February to show local communities what one billion looks like “and shine a light on the rampant impunity and injustice that survivors most often face”.

One Billion Rising first began in 2013 to advocate against rape, battery, incest, female genital mutilation and sex trafficking.