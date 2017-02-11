Talking death over coffee

Death is not something we often talk about, and yet, as it is the only certainty we have, maybe we should. Not only that, talking openly about the subject can also make us live our lives better.

Which is why a growing number of people visit death cafes. They are not actually cafes, that is buildings for the commercial sale of coffee but places where the subject of death is discussed, usually by people who don’t know each other, while cake and coffee or tea are served.

And it is now possible to attend such a gathering right here on the island. The first death cafe opened in Cyprus in Kelia near Larnaca this week.

The very first one was started by Jon Underwood in the UK in 2011 inspired by Swiss sociologist Bernard Crettaz who believed the topic is often taboo and coined the term ‘Cafe mortal’. By now there are more than 4,000 such cafes in 42 countries.

The death cafe in its current form is a social franchise, meaning anyone signing up to a short guide and some principles can use the name and post on the official website.

“It is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes rather than a grief support or counselling session,” the official death cafe website says, adding the objective is to increase an awareness of death with the view to helping people make the most of their lives.

It has now arrived in Cyprus because of Grigoris Gregoriou, who is hosting the first discussion after becoming familiar with the concept in the UK.

He heard about it from Underwood, who has published a guide on how to host a death cafe on the official website, at an event and liked the idea.

The guide is simple. What you need are a host and a facilitator, a venue for a certain date and time and people who want to talk about death.

“The main qualities of a facilitator are an enthusiasm for talking about death and dying and high ethical standards. It also helps to have good organisational skills, the ability to build relationships, good networks and patience,” the guide explains.

Death cafes are meant to be open to, and respectful of, people of all communities and belief systems.

The facilitator guides the process. “People are going to be seated in tables of six and asked to introduce themselves to each other,” Gregoriou elaborated. “They need to stay on the subject. What is very important is the dialogue.”

“It makes people talk to each other in a different way, when I took part I talked about things I never said to anybody,” the facilitator of Saturday’s event said. “Talking to another person in that environment felt real.”

Georgia Neophytou, 35, explained what her expectations for taking part are. “I have an issue with death, many people close to me died and the thought of death upsets me,” she said. Sharing with strangers will ultimately help, she expects, even if it makes her uncomfortable at the time. It is also an opportunity to discuss the topic with people who are not friends and come from a different background, offering a fresh perspective.

For those who have missed this week’s talk, there will be others. Gregoriou is planning a series of them, on a monthly or biweekly bases, and he also hopes that more will spring up in different places around the island., facilitating much needed lively discussions on a topic with which we are all concerned, one way or another.

For more info call 96-530552 or go to http://deathcafe.com/deathcafe/