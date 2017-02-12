Illegal parking complaints more than doubled last year

Illegal parking complaints more than doubled in 2016 over the previous year to 9,163 from 3,574, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said on Sunday.

According to CNA, Angelides put the increase down to both vigilance by the police, and less tolerance from the public who used the police hotline or social media to complain more often.

He said Limassol was particularly notable in that there were 810 complaints in 2015 compared with 5,457 in 2016.

In Nicosia there were 271 complaints in 2015 and 314 in 2016; Larnaca 796 in 2016 compared with 288 the previous year; Paphos saw 331 complaints in 2016 and 116 in 2015 and the Famagusta area 2,164 in 2016 compared with 1,614 in 2015.

The complaints do not include those relating to illegal parking in disabled spaces, which recorded a slight decrease but were still high, Angelides said.

“Police gives special attention to parking in handicapped spaces and in 2016 conducted several inspections leading to 2,761 complaints compared with 2,965 in 2015.”

“Police constantly carry out checks because they are sensitive to this issue, given that it affects our fellow human beings who should have easy access to specific parking areas,” he said.

Angelides said the offence of illegal parking was serious “because there are increased risks for drivers and pedestrians. It does cause accidents by creating obstacles, and inconveniences the public.”

He urged drivers to develop a “road consciousness”.

A study released during the week showed that drivers in Cyprus do not fear breaking traffic laws because harsh penalties are not imposed.