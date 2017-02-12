Limassol man killed after car hit embankment

A Cuban resident, aged 28, was killed in the early hour of Sunday in Limassol after losing control of his car on the Kolossi-Erimi road and crashed into an embankment in the opposite lane, police.

At around 5am, the father-of-one was thrown from the vehicle after losing control and veering into the opposite lane before hitting the embankment.

Limassol traffic police officer Emil Kafatos said the victim was not wearing a seat belt and might have been saved had he been wearing one because the car was not moving at great speed when it crashed.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out.