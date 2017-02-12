Man dies when rental car bursts into flames on impact with wall

A man reported to be a Briton aged 79 died in the early hours of Sunday when his car burst into flames on impact with a wall surrounding a house in Paralimni.

According to police, around 12.30am the man lost control of the rental on Korai Street and hit the wall around the house.

The fire service managed to put out the flames but it was to late to save the victim.

The man’s remains were taken to Larnaca General Hospital for a port mortem and definitive identification.

The rental company had him identified as British, aged 79, and a resident of Paralimni.