Ozgurgun says ‘Enosis Day’ move a ‘severe blow’ to Cyprus talks

Turkish Cypriot ‘prime minister’ Huseyin Ozgurgun on Sunday blasted parliament’s decision on Friday to introduce 1950 ‘Enosis Day’ in schools calling it a “most severe blow” to the talks.

According to Turkish news agency Anadolou, Ozgurgun said in a written statement the move was “the clearest evidence of the Greek side’s desire to own the whole island”.

“There can be no other explanation for the parliament’s approval of a proposal made by three deputies who take every opportunity to display their animosity towards Turks, and a racist minority in that parliament,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that if negotiations were to continue without this decision being retracted , it would not only be a waste of time, but also “a disrespect to all parties who contribute positively to the process”.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Saturday said parliament’s decision was unacceptable and would only foment the mistrust his community felt towards Greek Cypriots.

Akinci said the decision sent a very dangerous message to Greek Cypriot youth and would increase the mistrust Turkish Cypriots already felt.

Parliament on Friday approved the proposal submitted by far-right party Elam to introduce the annual event in public schools to mark the January 1950 referendum on enosis, in which 96 per cent of Greek Cypriots voted in favour of union with Greece.

Just 19 votes from the smaller parties – excluding ruling Disy, which abstained, and main opposition Akel, which opposed – were enough for the proposal to be approved.

Disy’s decision to abstain rather than reject the motion outright has been heavily criticised on social media.