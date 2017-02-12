Setting aside judgment for bad service

THE service of a writ of summons of an action to a defendant constitutes the foundation of the judicial procedure and the judgment issued, since it is linked with the right of the affected party to be informed of the reasons he was taken to court and the right to defend.

The plaintiff taking proceedings to obtain a judgment in the absence of the defendant should examine the legality of the service, because if service is not proper, the judgment issued may be set aside by the defendant at any time. The right of the defendant to seek the setting aside of the judgment is not affected by the fact that although he took notice, he delayed the filing of the relevant application.

The subsequent behaviour of the defendant is not taken into consideration, but his position that no service was effected to him or that it was bad service. The plaintiff who obtained a judgment in the absence of the defendant without proper service takes the risk the judgment will be set aside. The issue remains with the defendant to take the necessary steps to convince the court for the omission of service and in such a case the judgement will be immediately set aside.

Relevant is the judgment issued recently by the Supreme Court regarding a judgment which had been issued in the absence of the defendant in 2003. The defendant took steps to have it set aside in 2011 alleging that the writ of the action had been served to his father at a house where the defendant did not reside at the time and that his father did not inform him of the service.

He was informed of the action in 2009 when a writ of movables was issued against him. The court of first instance accepted his version and found that the service was bad, however it held that the defendant’s subsequent behaviour amounted to acceptance of the debt and his application was mala fide and constituted abuse of the process of the court.

The Supreme Court did not agree with the court of first instance and issued an order setting aside the original judgment against the defendant, as well as the judgment dismissing his application. The court referred to the distinction between the cases constituting a breach of the civil rules and thus irregularities which can be remedied and those where the defect is such that the whole procedure is a nullity and cannot be remedied.

Moreover, the court held that when nullity is due to failure of service and the defendant did not become aware of the proceedings he is entitled to have the judgement set aside. The case-law adopted the principle that bad service constitutes a fundamental defect creating a judicial duty to set aside the judgment.

The issue is constitutional and proper service is inevitably linked with the defendant’s right to be informed of the reasons he is taken to court and his right to defend. The question raised is whether such a right can be waived or create an obstacle on the basis of the behaviour of the defendant in its exercise. In the case of nullity and especially in the event of bad service, the defect cannot be remedied and the right to set aside the judgment cannot be waived.

The proceedings which were not served and the defendant did not become aware of them are considered a nullity and not an irregularity, which cannot be remedied by any subsequent act or step of any party. The court concluded that the issue of a judgment on an unfounded legal basis, i.e. without proper service, is null and cannot be remedied, despite the delay on behalf of the defendant.

