Skoda premieres Octavia sportster

The most powerful Skoda Octavia in the company’s history is on its way. The new Skoda Octavia vRS 245 delivers 245 PS – 15 PS more than the previous top-of-the-range vRS variant.

The manufacturer says “the powerful engine and innovative chassis technology including the electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential offer the ultimate driving experience”.

The car is available as a hatchback or an estate and will be celebrating its world premiere at the upcoming 87th International Motor Show in Geneva.

The compact sports car accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.6 seconds (Estate: 6.7 seconds) and has its top speed limited to 155 mph. It features a spacious interior and luggage compartment as well as the latest driver assistance systems, while the infotainment system means occupants have the opportunity to be online on the move, thanks to the optional Wi-Fi hotspot and LTE module.

The Octavia vRS 245 features the ‘new face’ of the brand and has sporty design details: a completely new front section features a wider radiator grille and the wide honeycomb air inlets in the redesigned bumper give it a ‘masculine and dynamic’ appearance. The redesigned headlight clusters feature full-LED technology and AFS adaptive front headlights as standard. The fog lights, tail lights and number plate illumination also feature LED technology.

The Skoda Octavia’s top-of-the-range model has a 245-PS, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine under its bonnet. Maximum torque of 370 Nm is achieved between 1,600 and 4,300 rpm. There is a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or – for the first time in an Octavia – a seven-speed, dual-clutch transmission.

Compared to the ‘normal’ models in the range, the sports chassis lowers the body by 14 mm. Its rear track is 38 mm wider than that of its predecessor, while the standard gloss-black alloy wheels are 19 inches in diameter.

The ESC stability system with Sport mode, as well as the electronically regulated VAQ limited-slip differential are also included in the standard equipment. This electronic inter-wheel lock for the differential on the driving wheels allows for “particularly dynamic acceleration when exiting corners”: the amount of slip on one of the front wheels is limited and the transfer of power to the road is optimised.

Performance Mode Select with the Performance Sound Generator function enables individual adjustment of drive, chassis and comfort settings and there’s progressive steering and an optional adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC).

Skoda Connect offers mobile online services divided into two categories: Infotainment Online (information/entertainment) and Care Connect (driver assistance).

Further online services are offered by the Skoda Connect app on a smartphone. By using the Remote Access feature, windows, doors, the sunroof and lighting can be controlled, the fuel level can be checked, or your parking location can be displayed.

Care Connect also allows an Emergency Call to be made (automatically in the event of an accident in which restraint systems have been activated).

The system alerts your breakdown service at the touch of a button and connects the driver to experts who can answer any questions regarding vehicle functions.

Newly available electronic assistance systems include Trailer Assist (which steers and brakes the car and trailer when reversing), Predictive Pedestrian Protection (which brakes in the event of an impending collision with pedestrians) as a component of Front Assist, Blind Spot Detect (which warns of any vehicles in the blind spot), Rear Traffic Alert (its rear sensors warn the driver of approaching traffic when reversing out of parking spaces), Manoeuvre Assist (which brakes the vehicle as soon as the sensor detects an obstacle when moving forwards or reversing) and Crew Protect Assist (which closes the windows and sunroof in the event of an impending collision and tensions driver and passenger seatbelts).

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) helps the driver to maintain the selected speed and the desired distance from the car in front and can be activated up to a speed of 130 mph.

There are two USB ports in the rear, and a key that can be personalised (allowing up to three users to programme their individual settings for the air conditioning, seats, the audio system’s volume and Driving Mode Select).

Local Skoda agents Unicars will not stock the vRS 245 in their Cyprus showrooms, but it will be available on special order from late March.