Skordelli proclaims innocence, publishes song lyrics on website

Friends and relatives of former TV presenter Elea Skordelli, convicted with her brother Tassos Krasopoulis and two others in the murder of Sigma boss Andis Hadjicostis in January 2010 have set up a website to proclaim her innocence.

It is not clear how long the website has been up but it is dated 2017 on the bottom of the home page. The website contains the former Sigma presenter’s bio,, all of the court decisions relating to the trial, songs she has written from inside the prison and ‘news’ from behind bars.

According to Politis, which publish a report on the website on Sunday, the Nicosia central prisons has said that Skordelli does not have access to the internet, and suggested the site was set up by friends and relatives.

Politis said that in one of her songs, Skordelli calls on President Nicos Anastasiades and apparently the former House President Yiannakis Omirou to “save the people” and the country from “disaster, poverty and persecution” but also blames politicians “who have stolen the dreams of our children”.

On one of the website pages, Skordelli proclaims her innocence saying she and her brother had nothing to do with the murder and that their punishment was a test from God. “Our conviction is the result of a scenario constructed and laid out to hide the real culprits,” she says.

“God pity those who wronged me and my brother. He will judge. With God’s help we will endure and will soon be vindicated.”

The website also criticises the fact that a fifth person who was accused, Fanos Hadjigeorgiou, who turned state’s witness was now in the witness protection programme and receiving 1,600 euros a month “while hundreds of households are living in poverty after parents lost their jobs them and don’t know if they will have food tomorrow to feed their children.”

Hadjicostis, 41, was gunned down as he got out of his car outside his Nicosia home on the night of January 11, 2010 at around 9pm.

According to the verdict, Skordelli and her brother – both shareholders in the Sigma television station – masterminded the assassination of Hadjicostis, whom they saw as impeding their plans to gain a controlling interest in the company.

The criminal court said Skordelli and her brother began hatching plans to kill the Sigma boss as far back as October 2009. Gregoris Xenofontos and Andreas Gregoriou were also jailed for the murder. All were jailed for life. All lost their appeals last year.