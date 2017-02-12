Our View: Independent state officials are finally taking on both compromise and corruption

IT WAS inevitable that the court decision that found former deputy attorney-general Rikkos Erotokritou guilty of a range of charges, including corrupt dealings, accepting bribes, abuse of power and conspiracy to pervert the court of justice among others, would be turned into a political issue. Akel wasted no time in directing its fire at President Anastasiades, who had appointed Erotokritou, demanding a mea culpa from the president.

The party’s spokesman Stefanos Stefanou recalled the president’s words during the appointment of the deputy AG. He had expressed his “absolute confidence in the sound judgement and integrity”, of Erotokritou, an assertion that did not reflect very well on the president’s own judgement. Stefanou also recalled that Anastasiades had said he would appoint criminal investigators to look into the wild allegations made by Erotokritou against Attorney-General Costas Clerides. The allegations had been made after a criminal investigation found evidence that Erotokritou had acted corruptly.

At the time, Clerides issued an announcement, describing as “shameful” the “transformation of the accused into accusers”, with the “help and encouragement of the top official of the country”. This was a low point of the Anastasiades presidency, interfering in a matter he had no business to and thus undermining the AG and showing a disregard for the separation of powers. He had obviously hoped that the accusations made by each side would be cancelled out and the matter swept under the carpet, which was how such a matter would have been dealt with in the past.

This was the shabby way our politicians covered up irregular dealings and illegalities in the past. On many occasions, a politician facing allegations of wrongdoing would publicly threaten to make his own revelations against other politicians or officials in the hope of frightening off his accusers. This was Erotokritou’s objective in mouthing off his wild allegations against the AG and giving a statement to police. Clerides, however, refused to be intimidated and follow the common practice of covering up the issue so everyone would be happy. He pursued the case, especially as his working relationship with his deputy had broken down much earlier, knowing this would displease the president.

The real problem is the lack of regard a president shows for the separation of powers. Such are the powers a president enjoys (in the absence of a vice president to exercise some control) the incumbent seems to be under the illusion that the AG is there to serve the president and follow his diktats. Anastasiades was guilty of this thinking in the Erotokritou case and Demetris Christofias was no different. For the latter, things were easier because he had a weak and compliant AG to deal with while he appointed one of his courtiers as the deputy.

When Tassos Papadopoulos was president he fell out with the AG he appointed, the late Solon Nikitas, a former judge, because the latter refused to take orders. The showdown with the president over a specific case led Nikitas, a man of integrity, to resign. Clerides could also have resigned after his public fall-out with Anastasiades, but chose instead the more difficult path of staying in his post, standing up to the president and forcefully making the point that his responsibility was to enforce the law and not back politically expedient compromises which is the Cypriot way of settling most issues.

In the end justice took its course and the president could do nothing to protect his friend and appointee, who was first relieved of his duties as deputy AG by a council of judges and was found guilty of all charges brought against him by the criminal court, which is now expected to pass a prison sentence. If this happens he will be the latest addition to a growing list of public officials that have ended up behind bars for corruption, a list that includes a former governor of the central bank, a serving mayor, a party big-wig, municipal councillors and civil servants; there are two other ex-mayors also on trial at present.

The Anastsiades government likes to take the credit for this unprecedented clampdown on corrupt officials. While its role has indeed been positive, it is the independent state officials like the AG and the auditor-general (he uncovered the Paphos sewerage scam), who are chiefly responsible for putting the crooks behind bars. Ironically, Erotokritou also contributed to this drive as he was in charge of the Dromolaxia case. To be fair, Anastasiades appointed all these officials, so deserves a little credit.

That corrupt politicians and officials are ending up in court and in prison is because we at last have independent state officials that keep the executive power at arm’s length and have the law as the only guide for their decisions and actions.