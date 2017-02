Two young men were caught driving at excessive speed on Sunday evening.

At around 9pm police stopped a 19-year-old who was driving at 178km/h on the Limassol to Nicosia highway where the speed limit is 100km/h.

Only one hour later another young man, a 24-year-old, was stopped on Nicos Theophanous road in Xylophagou. In an area where the limit is 50km/h, he was moving at a speed of 123km/h.

Both were charged and are expected to be in court at a later date.