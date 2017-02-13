France’s Macron seen winning French presidential vote – poll

February 13th, 2017 Europe 0 comments

France’s Macron seen winning French presidential vote – poll

Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits a farm as part of his presidential campaign in Montlouis-sur-Loire near Tours, France, February 10, 2017

Independent Emmanuel Macron will easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in a runoff in the French presidential election, but the outcome of a knockout between her and conservative Francois Fillon would be closer than before, a poll showed on Monday.

The Opinionway poll showed Le Pen would get 42 percent of votes compared to 58 per cent for Fillon if the scandal-hit Fillon made it through to the second round – Le Pen’s highest second-round estimate by polls so far this year.

The rest of the poll had similar findings to previous surveys – with Le Pen coming out with the biggest number of votes in the April 23 first round, but then losing to either Macron or Fillon in the second round on May 7.

Le Pen had 26 per cent in the first round, compared to 22 per cent for Macron, and 21 per cent for Fillon.

Macron, a centrist, would then be the likeliest candidate to take on Le Pen in the second round, with Macron expected to win with 63 per cent of votes over 37 per cent for Le Pen.

Fillon’s campaign has been hit by probes into allegations of fake work carried out by Fillon’s wife.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close