A 43-year-old man was remanded in custody for four days in Paphos on Monday on suspicion of sexually abusing his daughter, 15.

The case was reported to police on Sunday by the mother and the girl.

According to reports, the girl told police that she had been sexually abused by her father towards the end of last year.

Police arrested the man who denied the allegations, claiming that he was caressing his daughter in a fatherly way.