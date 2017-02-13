Man jailed for 2009 rape of 17-year-old girl

The Limassol criminal court on Monday sentenced a 42-year-old man to 12 years in jail after finding him guilty of raping a 17-year-old girl in 2009.

The man was arrested after the 17-year-old reported to police that she had been assaulted and raped while walking on the street at 11.30pm on May 20, 2009.

The girl said she was on Ayias Irinis Street when she was assaulted by an unknown man who grabbed her by the throat and led her to an adjacent car park where he raped her.

The assailant left the scene on foot.