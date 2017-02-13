National Council convenes today to discuss developments

The National Council, the top advisory body to the President of the Republic on the handling of the Cyprus issue, meets on Monday morning under President Nicos Anastasiades, ahead of a second conference on Cyprus, in Geneva, expected to take place in mid-March.

President Anastasiades had announced that he will convene a meeting of the National Council to brief the leaders of the parliamentary parties, which comprise the National Council, on the latest developments in the UN-led peace talks.

The President has invited the party leaders to submit their proposal in writing.

President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci have been engaged in UN-led negotiations since May 2015, with a view to reunite the island under a federal roof.

Last month they met in Geneva as part of their ongoing negotiations. The first Conference on Cyprus was held in Geneva on the issue of security and guarantees, with the participation of the Republic`s three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and Britain.

CNA