Recycled cans stolen from children’s charity

Over half a tonne of baled aluminium was stolen last weekend from the Cans For Kids Recycling Centre in the Nicosia municipality’s sanitary compound, the children’s charity said on Monday.

The metal went missing sometime between Saturday lunchtime when volunteers left their weekly sorting session and Sunday morning when the theft was discovered by the Cans For Kids administrator.

“We are devastated that anyone could target a charity which works tirelessly not only to improve the environment by recycling but also uses the proceeds to provide medical equipment for the children’s wards at Makarios Hospital” said vice-president Rosie Charalambous. “The police are looking into it and we are hopeful that they will apprehend the thieves, who have done a great disservice to the whole community, and especially the sick children of Cyprus, with this despicable break-in.”

Cans For Kids was founded in 1990 and has led the way in Cyprus in recycling: it is the only organisation which collects recyclables not only from urban centres but also from outlying and rural areas of Cyprus, and it actively encourages the participation of schools and young people in sustainable living, as well as volunteerism.

For further information: www.cansforkids.org