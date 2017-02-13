Armed robbery arrest

Police in Paphos arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with an armed robbery at a fruit market earlier this month that netted thieves €85,000.

Investigators were led to the suspect who so far denies any involvement in the heist.

The robbery took place on the morning of February 1 at a fruit market on Agapinoros Street. Two hooded men held the accountant at gunpoint at around 10am, taking a bag full of cash that she was going to take to the bank.

The woman was getting into a car driven by a colleague.

While fleeing the scene, the robbers dropped wads of cash worth €15,000 and their pistol’s magazine.

 

 

