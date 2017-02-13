Root replaces Cook as England Test captain

February 13th, 2017 Cricket, Recommended, Sport 0 comments

Root replaces Cook as England Test captain

Joe Root succeeds Alastair Cook, who resigned last week after more than four years in charge

Joe Root was appointed England’s Test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.

“Joe Root is the perfect choice for England Test captain,” said Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in a statement. “I’m delighted that he has accepted the role and will now help to take the team to the next level.”

Ben Stokes was named vice-captain.

Root, 26, has scored 4,594 Test runs since his debut in 2012 and will become England’s 80th Test skipper with his first game in charge set to be against South Africa at Lord’s on July 6.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close