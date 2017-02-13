Russian Supreme Court delegation to visit Cyprus

February 13th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 0 comments

Russian Supreme Court delegation to visit Cyprus

The Russian Supreme Court

The president and judges from the Supreme Court of Russia are visiting Cyprus from Monday until Wednesday at the invitation of the Cyprus Supreme Court.
According to an official announcement, the Russian delegation will have meetings with the president and members of the Supreme Court and will also be received by the president and the archbishop, who will host a lunch for the delegation on Tuesday.
During their stay in Cyprus, the Russian delegation will also visit the St Lazarus Church in Larnaca and Kykkos monastery.

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close