Russian Supreme Court delegation to visit Cyprus

The president and judges from the Supreme Court of Russia are visiting Cyprus from Monday until Wednesday at the invitation of the Cyprus Supreme Court.

According to an official announcement, the Russian delegation will have meetings with the president and members of the Supreme Court and will also be received by the president and the archbishop, who will host a lunch for the delegation on Tuesday.

During their stay in Cyprus, the Russian delegation will also visit the St Lazarus Church in Larnaca and Kykkos monastery.