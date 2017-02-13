Security exercise at Mall of Cyprus with mock terrorist attack

February 13th, 2017 Cyprus 0 comments

Security exercise at Mall of Cyprus with mock terrorist attack

Security forces will use the Mall of Cyprus as the scene of a mock terrorist on Thursday

A large-scale terrorist-attack exercise, Deimos 2017, will be held at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia on Thursday in order to establish the degree of preparedness, response, and coordination of relevant departments.
The scenario will centre on a mock explosion and gunfire at a busy shopping centre, as well as people taken hostage by terrorists. It will involve the mobilising of police, ambulances, fire trucks and civil defence.
Speaking at a news conference on Monday to announce the exercise, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the aim was to determine the preparedness, response and coordination of the competent service in the face of a potential terrorist attack.

“In the management of serious incidents such as terrorist attacks, it is important that an effective response is coordinated at all levels. It needs speed in decision-making and timely and objective information to the public,” he said.

The spokesman said police were already taking increased preventative measures to protect the country from a possible attack.

“Among the measures taken is the increased presence of armed police in different areas, airports, crowded centres in cities and elsewhere, which is obvious to the public,” he added.

 

Print Friendly

You may also want to read

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close