Security exercise at Mall of Cyprus with mock terrorist attack

A large-scale terrorist-attack exercise, Deimos 2017, will be held at the Mall of Cyprus in Nicosia on Thursday in order to establish the degree of preparedness, response, and coordination of relevant departments.

The scenario will centre on a mock explosion and gunfire at a busy shopping centre, as well as people taken hostage by terrorists. It will involve the mobilising of police, ambulances, fire trucks and civil defence.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday to announce the exercise, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said the aim was to determine the preparedness, response and coordination of the competent service in the face of a potential terrorist attack.

“In the management of serious incidents such as terrorist attacks, it is important that an effective response is coordinated at all levels. It needs speed in decision-making and timely and objective information to the public,” he said.

The spokesman said police were already taking increased preventative measures to protect the country from a possible attack.

“Among the measures taken is the increased presence of armed police in different areas, airports, crowded centres in cities and elsewhere, which is obvious to the public,” he added.